La Crosse man arrested after police chase in Eau Claire, Buffalo counties

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is charged with several crimes after leading law enforcement on a two-county chase Saturday night that started in Eau Claire County.
The criminal complaint against Jeremiah J. Erickson, 43, said that the incident began around 10:54 p.m. on Saturday when a Fall Creek Police officer saw a vehicle with a non-working headlight.
When he tried to pull over the Ford Focus, it continued without stopping. At one point, the vehicle sped up to 100 mph in a 55 mph zone according to the complaint.
The pursuit was stopped shortly after that but picked up again in Eau Claire. Police there said the vehicle sped up to 70-80 mph and ran through traffic light before crashing into a snow bank.
The driver, later identified as Erickson, was able to speed away and head out into the country.
The complaint said that at one point, Erickson's vehicle intentionally struck an Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) squad car and swerved at other police vehicles.
Eventually the pursuit reached Mondovi in Buffalo County. The complaint said the vehicle was traveling on only the rims of the tires after multiple tire deflation devices were used to try to stop Erickson.
An ECSO deputy used a PIT maneuver to stop Erickson's car in Mondovi.
He also resisted being taken into custody. The complaint said that officers used a taser and a 40mm less lethal round to get Erickson to comply with their commands but without success. A K9 was finally used to subdue Erickson so he could be arrested and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.
He now faces a number of charges including Fleeing, Reckless Driving, and Resisting. Erickson also has 15 traffic forfeiture charges filed against him as a result of the incident.
During a court hearing on Monday morning, he was given a $1,000 cash bond. Erickson is due back in court on January 31.