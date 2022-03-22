La Crosse man arrested for attacking woman on hiking trail

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A woman is able to escape from a man who attacked her while she was on a hiking trail in La Crosse on Monday.
The man, who was quickly arrested, is now facing several charges in connection with the attack.
La Crosse Police said it happened at around 2:28 p.m. on the Gundersen Health Walking Trail. The woman was walking on the trail when the man, later identified as Joseph A. Grzegorek, 25, came up from behind her, grabbed her, pulled her to the ground, and dragged her towards the river.
The woman was able to get away, yell for help, and get the attention of two people nearby who came to help her.
Meanwhile, Grzegorek started to leave the area. Police found him a short distance away and took him into custody.
Police said the woman took the necessary steps to ensure her safety which led to the suspect being arrested.
Grzegorek is held in the La Crosse County Jail on charges of false imprisonment, battery, and disorderly conduct. A court appearance is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
The department said this was an isolated incident. No other reports like this have been received by the department.
“La Crosse Police and Gundersen Health continue to partner for the safety of all staff, campus visitors and community members. This egregious act is the type that can have an impact on an entire community, and will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with all community members to provide a safe and vibrant community.” Chief Shawn Kudron.
The police did provide some safety tips: Be alert and aware of your surroundings, always carry your cell phone, let someone else know of your plans and where you are, plan your route, remove any distractions such as earbuds or talking on your phone, and trust your instincts.