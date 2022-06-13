 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

La Crosse man arrested in northside gunshots incident

  • Updated
  • 0
la crosse police-side of squad-winter-010622.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police take a person into custody in connection with a shots fired call on the northside of the city last week. 

The incident happened around 2:14 a.m. on June 8 when officers were called to the 1700 block of George Street. 

The eventually found spent shell casings in the alley 1820 George Street. 

Dakota Fair.jpg

They also determined that Dakota J. Fair, 23, fired a handgun that causd bullet holes in nearby homes and garages. 

He was arrested on June 11 on two felony charges including First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was also held on a Probation Violation. 

Fair appeared via video conference in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday afternoon for a bond hearing. 

Prosecutors said during their arguments for a cash bond that security cameras showed Fair firing a handgun with an extended magazine towards residences. They also said that police found 20-30 shell casings at the scene. 

Judge Elliott Levine ordered Fair held on a $10,000 cash bond and continued the case until Tuesday afternoon when the criminal complaint is expected to be filed. 