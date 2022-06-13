La Crosse man arrested in northside gunshots incident

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police take a person into custody in connection with a shots fired call on the northside of the city last week.
The incident happened around 2:14 a.m. on June 8 when officers were called to the 1700 block of George Street.
The eventually found spent shell casings in the alley 1820 George Street.
They also determined that Dakota J. Fair, 23, fired a handgun that causd bullet holes in nearby homes and garages.
He was arrested on June 11 on two felony charges including First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was also held on a Probation Violation.
Fair appeared via video conference in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday afternoon for a bond hearing.
Prosecutors said during their arguments for a cash bond that security cameras showed Fair firing a handgun with an extended magazine towards residences. They also said that police found 20-30 shell casings at the scene.
Judge Elliott Levine ordered Fair held on a $10,000 cash bond and continued the case until Tuesday afternoon when the criminal complaint is expected to be filed.