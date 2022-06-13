La Crosse man arrested in northside gunshots

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in southeast
Minnesota, Houston and Winona. In west central Wisconsin, La
Crosse.

* WHEN...Until 215 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other
areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have already
fallen with additional heavy rainfall expected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen, Hokah, French
Island, La Crosse Airport, Brice Prairie, Medary, Mound
Prairie, Dresbach, Highway 33 And Losey Boulevard, Midway,
Blue Bird Campground, The Valley View Mall, Irish Hill and
Nathan Hill.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central
Houston, south central La Crosse and northwestern Vernon Counties
through 1245 PM CDT...

At 1210 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Brownsville, or 7 miles east of Caledonia, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Brownsville around 1215 PM CDT.
Stoddard around 1220 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Mount La Crosse,
Brinkman Ridge, Highway 33 And County O A, County Roads 3 And 24,
Goose Island, Highways 14 61 And County M M, Highway 14 61 And County
N, Chaseburg and Freeburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

La Crosse man arrested in northside gunshots

  • Updated
  • 0
la crosse police-side of squad-winter-010622.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police take a person into custody in connection with a shots fired call on the northside of the city last week. 

The incident happened around 2:14 a.m. on June 8 when officers were called to the 1700 block of George Street. 

The eventually found spent shell casings in the alley 1820 George Street. 

Dakota Fair.jpg

They also determined that Dakota J. Fair, 23, fired a handgun that causd bullet holes in nearby homes and garages. 

He was arrested on June 11 on two felony charges including First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was also held on a Probation Violation. 

Fair is in the La Crosse County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

Tags

Recommended for you