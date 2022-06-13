La Crosse man arrested in northside gunshots

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police take a person into custody in connection with a shots fired call on the northside of the city last week.
The incident happened around 2:14 a.m. on June 8 when officers were called to the 1700 block of George Street.
The eventually found spent shell casings in the alley 1820 George Street.
They also determined that Dakota J. Fair, 23, fired a handgun that causd bullet holes in nearby homes and garages.
He was arrested on June 11 on two felony charges including First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was also held on a Probation Violation.
Fair is in the La Crosse County Jail awaiting a court appearance.