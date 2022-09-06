La Crosse man arrested on child porn, exploitation of child charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is charged with possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child charges in court on Tuesday.
Sean A. Melford, 28, appeared on the charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.
The criminal complaint said that a social media site tipped off the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about two user names for possible possession and distribution of child pornography.
Authorities traced the accounts back to Melford in La Crosse.
When police searched Melford's phone, they found child porn images on it.
Melford is also a registered sex offender from previous convictions in California.
At the hearing, prosecutors asked for a $5,000 cash bond for Melford. His attorney Bernardo Cueto asked for $1,000. Judge Todd Bjerke set bond at $2,500 cash.
Melford is not on the La Crosse County Jail list of inmates as of late Tuesday afternoon.