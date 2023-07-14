La Crosse man charged with federal drug crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A federal grand jury indicts a La Crosse man on drug crimes.
The indictment against Alfredo Almanza, 42, happened on June 28 in Madison.
Almanza was arrested on July 12 by La Crosse and Tomah Police, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
He appeared in federal court in Madison Friday morning on a charge of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said that he had the methamphetamine in March. The indictment also said that the used a residence in the 900 block of Green Bay Street in La Crosse as a place to distribute and use the drugs.
Based on federal sentencing guidelines, if Almanza is convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum five years in prison with a maximum of life for the distribution charge and up to 20 years on the drug house charge.
He is currently in custody in Madison.