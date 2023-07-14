La Crosse man charged with federal drug crimes

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia
will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.
The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke
elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in
poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday
with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This
alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air;
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.;

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin;
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,;
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.;

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy;
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of;
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public;
is not likely to be affected.;

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality;
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

La Crosse man charged with federal drug crimes

  Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A federal grand jury indicts a La Crosse man on drug crimes. 

The indictment against Alfredo Almanza, 42, happened on June 28 in Madison. 

Almanza was arrested on July 12 by La Crosse and Tomah Police, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. 

He appeared in federal court in Madison Friday morning on a charge of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that he had the methamphetamine in March. The indictment also said that the used a residence in the 900 block of Green Bay Street in La Crosse as a place to distribute and use the drugs. 

Based on federal sentencing guidelines, if Almanza is convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum five years in prison with a maximum of life for the distribution charge and up to 20 years on the drug house charge. 

He is currently in custody in Madison.  

