La Crosse man charged with firing gun at police officer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More details come out about an incident on Tuesday where a man fired a gun at a La Crosse Police officer.
Curtis William Ross is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment and several other charges related to the incident which began around 1:30 a.m Tuesday morning.
The criminal complaint said a caller told 911 dispatch that a man was stealing her vehicle. She later said it was stopped near in an alley near 16th and Main and that the man had taken off running.
Approaching the location, La Crosse Police Officer Halverson turned onto the 300 block of 15th Street North where he saw a man running. As the squad car's headlights lit up the man, he extended his right arm. "Officer Halverson then observed a muzzle flash and heard a shot fired in his direction," the complaint said. Officer Halverson was about 20-25 yards away at the time of the shooting. The man, later identified as Ross, then ran down an alley.
The complaint said another witness called dispatch a few minutes later and said he saw a man crouching or hiding underneath a car by the UWL Center for the Arts building that matched the description of the suspect.
Officers then went to the area and arrested the man without incident. They eventually recovered the gun, some other stolen items, a large amount of cash, heroin, and cocaine that they believe was possessed by Ross.
The complaint states that at the time of his arrest Tuesday, Ross was out on bond on drug and gun charges.
At a court hearing on Wednesday, Ross was given a $100,000 cash bond.