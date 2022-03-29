La Crosse man charged with firing weapon in neighborhood

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is facing several charges after he fired a gun in the air multiple times in a southside neighborhood over the weekend.
Police arrested Deantre D. Bell, 21, after surveillance cameras showed him firing a gun into the air around 2:45 a.m. on March 26. Police said in the videos Bell was not seen firing at any specific targets. No one was hurt.
The criminal complaint said La Crosse Police were sent to the area around 5th and Market streets for a shots fired call. While there, another officer doing a traffic stop heard the shots. Not long after, additional shots were reported in the 7th and Market and 5th and Cass Street areas.
In all, police said in the criminal complaint they found 13 spent shell casings in the area of 600 Cass Street to 7th Street South at Market Street and also in the Viterbo University campus.
Police said that based on the description of the suspect seen on the surveillance videos, they were able to arrest Bell the following day. They said when he was arrested, he was carrying a handgun.
Bell is facing five charges, the most serious of which is Discharge of a Firearm in a School Zone, a felony.
The other four charges including carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building, carry a handgun where alcohol is sold or consumed, and resisting, are all misdemeanors.
During a court appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, Bell's attorney Vincent Rust argued for a lower bond given that no one was hurt and that school was not in session at the time the incident happened at 2:45 a.m.
Assistant District Attorney Gideon Wertheimer countered that the public still needed to be protected given the type of incident that occurred and where it happened.
Judge Ramona Gonzalez concurred with the prosecution and ordered that the $5,000 cash bond remain for Bell.
His next court appearance is scheduled for April 6.