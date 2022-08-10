La Crosse man gets 20 years for child porn conviction

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is sentenced to 20 years in prison following his conviction on federal child pornography charges.
Thomas J. Hook, 43, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Madison. He had pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and transporting child pornography in January.
According to prosecutors, tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to Hook's residence in March 2020. When they executed a search warrant, officers found multiple images of child pornography on his phone and laptop including some images that they said appeared to have been made by Hook's phone.
Hook has previous sex offenses. He was convicted in 2000 of 3rd degree sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl. The conviction required him to register as a sex offender. Since then, Hook has had three convictions for failing to comply with sex offender registry requirements.
In his sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said that a long sentence for Hook was needed due to his offenses against children and failure to comply with his sex offender registry requirements.
Once released from prison, Hook will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.