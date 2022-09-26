La Crosse man gets federal prison sentence on gun charge

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man will spend more time in prison after he's sentenced on a federal charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Shoua Lee, 41, was sentenced on September 22 in federal court in Madison by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 24 months in prison.
Lee had pleaded guilty to the charge in July.
In July 2020, a drug investigation by La Crosse Police turned up evidence that Lee had a .40 caliber handgun despite previous felony convictions. At the time, he was on state supervision for a previous possession of a firearm by a felon charge. Since then, his supervision was revoked and he's currently serving time in state prison.
During sentencing, Judge Conley noted the fact that it was less than six months after being sentenced for the previous possession charge, Lee had the firearm while using methamphetamine, and Lee's previous criminal history which included prison time for drug trafficking.
Once Lee serves his prison sentence, he'll be on three years of supervised release.