La Crosse man sentenced for assault on transgender couple

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Sentencing Wednesday for a La Crosse man charged in a July 2021 assault on a transgender couple at Copeland Park.
In a plea agreement, Travis Crawford pleaded guilty to a felony substantial battery charge in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Crawford was charged in the July 20, 2021 attack on the couple. The criminal complaint said the couple was in the park when they said Crawford confronted them, accused them of stealing his bike, then called them derogatory names.
When told to leave, Crawford punched one person in the face. After falling to the ground, Crawford then kicked that person in the face.
His sentence calls for Crawford to spend 30 days in jail followed by two years of supervision along with no contact with the victims.
The plea agreement dropped the hate crime modifier that could have added five years to his sentence, although that was still considered at sentencing.
Crawford is now in the La Crosse County Jail.