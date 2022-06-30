La Crosse man sentenced for possession of child porn

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
Jeremy Hogenkamp, 45, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Madison. He pleaded guilty to the charge in March.
After prison, he'll be on supervised release for 25 years.
The charge dates back to September 2021 when La Crosse Police received a tip that led to a search of Hogenkamp's home.
It led to the seizure of two flip phones from the home. Police later got an anonymous phone call that Hogenkamp had a laptop at his workplace. After officers found the computer, Hogenkamp admitted to police that there would be "bad stuff with kids" on the laptop.
Police discovered thousands of child porn images on the laptop.
According to federal prosecutors, it is his second conviction for possession of child pornography. He was on supervision from a 2011 offense when he was arrested in 2021.