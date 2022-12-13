La Crosse man sentenced for receiving child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A federal judge has sentenced a La Crosse man to six years in prison for receiving child pornography.
Kristopher L. Halverson, 32, was sentenced on Tuesday. Besides the six year prison term, he'll also have 20 years of extended supervision following his release.
He pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2022.
The case stems from a report from Grand Ledge, Michigan, where police there said there was inappropriate communication from a person later identified as Halverson and a 12-year-old girl.
Based on that information from the police, the FBI got a search warrant for Halverson's home in La Crosse.
During the search, they found an iPhone in the vehicle where Halverson was found by authorities. It was connected to a 15-year-old girl in Texas. When questioned, she said that she met Halverson while gaming. He then began giving her gifts. Eventually, he kept asking for explicit photos from the girl which she said she ultimately sent to him.
Several other law enforcement agencies were involved in the case including the Coulee Region Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.