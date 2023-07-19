La Crosse man sentenced to nearly 4 years for illegal gun possession

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A 46 month prison sentence for a La Crosse man convicted of possessing a firearm as a felon.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison said that Kareem Nellem was sentenced on Wednesday to federal prison for the crime. Nellem had pleaded guilty on April 12, 2023.
In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said that on March 30, 2022, La Crosse Police searched Nellem's residence as part of a drug investigation. During the search, officers found a 9mm handgun an a dresser.
Nellem was prohibited from legally having a firearm following a 2012 conviction for armed robbery with a firearm.
During the police investigation, investigators found that on the day of the search, Nellem had posted on his Snapchat account a video of himself holding two firearms. One of the weapons seen in the video was the one recovered by police.
DNA matching Nellem was also found on the weapon.
Judge James Peterson said during sentencing that an aggravating factor in the case was that this crime happened while he was under supervision. The judge also said in court that while Nellem "had the potential to succeed, his criminal history also demonstrated a potential for violence."
When Nellem is released from prison, he's serving a three-year term on extended supervision.