La Crosse Police issue warrant for suspect in Citgo robbery

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Through investigation, the La Crosse Police have identified a suspect and have obtained a warrant for the robbery of a Citgo gas station in mid-January.
The warrant is issued for Daniel L.C. Abston Jr., who was charged by the La Crosse County Court for armed robbery and several other offenses.
On January 16, law enforcement responded to an armed robbery scene at the gas station on 1914 State Road in La Crosse.
Abston is already in custody at the Dane County Jail for unrelated charges.
The La Crosse Police are continuing the investigation.
If the public has information, they are encouraged to call Investigator Rosenow at (608) 789-7218.