La Crosse Police looking to identify armed robbery suspect

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery earlier this week.
On Sunday evening, January 16, the Citgo station at 1914 State Road was held up at approximately 8:25 p.m.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person in the image captured on one of the store's surveillance cameras.
If you able to identify the individual pictured, please contact Investigator Rosenow at 608-789-7218 and reference the specific case number.
To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.