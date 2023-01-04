Life without extended supervision for man convicted in Monroe Co. ax homicide

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Sparta man convicted of using an ax to kill one person and of attempted homicide of two others in an attack in June 2021 is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision.
Thomas Wayne Aspseter, 38, was convicted in September 2022 of five charges including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, two counts of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and two counts of Aggravated Battery.
The criminal complaint said on June 6, 2021, Aspseter, who previously lived in the home where the attack occurred, had broken into the residence. When Aspseter was found in the home, homeowner Bernard Waite, who was with his brother and sister-in-law, asked Aspseter to leave.
Shortly after that, Aspseter attacked the three elderly people with an ax. The attack left Bernard Waite dead, Michael Waite with serious injuries, and Margaret Waite also injured.
Aspseter was later hospitalized from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He's been jailed since his release from medical care.
During the trial, Aspseter said his life was in danger from the 87-year-old victim, who Aspseter said had attacked him first.
The jury took about three hours to return with guilty verdicts on all five charges against Aspseter.
Besides the life sentence for Aspseter in the death of Waite, Judge Todd Ziegler gave him sixty years each on the two attempted homicide charges. Ziegler ruled that those three sentences are to be served consecutively which means that Aspseter must finish one sentence before serving the next one. It ensures that Aspseter would never be released from prison for his crimes.
During the hearing, Ziegler called the crimes "horrific" and the most "vicious and aggravated" crime he has seen during his time as a judge according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles, who helped prosecute the case with Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger, said after sentencing, “We are grateful for today’s sentence. The victims in this case have suffered immensely. The sentence takes their suffering into account and ensures the defendant is not and will not be a threat to public safety.”