Life without parole sentence in Tomah homicide case

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Tomah man is sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of a three-year-old child in 2019.
Sentencing was Wednesday morning for Marcus Anderson, who was convicted in April in the beating death of Kyson Rice.
He was found guilty on eleven charges during his eight day jury trial including one for 1st-degree intentional homicide in Rice's death.
One of the other counts he was convicted of was child abuse.
In May 2019, Tomah Police and first responders went to a home in Jodi Circle for a medical call. There they found Rice in need of life-saving care. The child was taken to Tomah Memorial Hospital where Rice passed away.
According to authorities, preliminary information from an autopsy done in Madison on Rice determined that “the victim suffered multiple blunt force trauma type injuries which resulted in death.”
During the subsequent investigation, Anderson was arrested and charged in Rice's death.
Calling Anderson a "violent and unstable man" who abused a variety of illegal drugs, Judge Mark Goodman handed down the sentence Wednesday morning of life in prison without the possibility of parole.