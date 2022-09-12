Man arrested after firing pistol in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Charges are pending against a Tomah man who fired several shots from pistol Saturday morning in Sparta.
According to a statement from Sparta Police, officers were called to the 200 block of West Wisconsin St. around 10:35 a.m. for a report of multiple shots fired. The person who fired the shots had left the scene by the time officers arrived.
A short time later, they were able to find the suspect, identified as Juan Bravo, 31, at the nearby Best Nights Inn. He had apparently changed clothes there in an attempt to evade police.
The investigation determined that Bravo had fired four shots from a semi-automatic pistol into the air during the incident.
Bravo made a court appearance Monday afternoon in Monroe County Court where he was charged with Operating a Firearm while Intoxicated, four counts of felony bail jumping, and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.
He was given a $1,000 cash bond at the hearing. Bravo is scheduled to return to court on October 10.