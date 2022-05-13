Man arrested in large La Crosse meth bust now facing federal charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of three men arrested in January in one of the largest meth busts in La Crosse Police history is indicted on federal drug charges.
Juventino Lara Plancarte, 54, is charged with possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and also with maintaining a place for the purpose of distributing controlled substances.
Plancarte was arrested during a traffic stop on I-90 on French Island on January 20 with two other men. Officers found just under 11 pounds of methamphetamine inside their vehicle worth an estimated $124,000.
Court documents state that Plancarte had a residence in Hudson, Wisconsin that he used as a place to distribute drugs.
A federal conviction on the possession charge has a minimum ten year prison term and a maximum of life in prison. There's a maximum 20 year prison term on the maintaining a residence for drug distribution charge.
Online records show that Plancarte remains in the La Crosse County Jail at this time. A tentative court appearance in federal court in Madison is set for late June.