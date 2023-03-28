Man committed after 1985 Onalaska church shooting moves to Eau Claire facility

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man who shot three people at an Onalaska church in 1985 is now under supervision at an adult home in Eau Claire.
In February 1985, Bryan Stanley shot Rev. John Rossiter, lay minister Ferdinand Roth, Sr., and custodian William Hammes at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. He was arrested shortly after the shooting.
Stanley was later found not guilty due to mental disease and confined at the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison since then with the exception of a brief period ten years ago. He was recently released to the facility in Eau Claire according to La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke.
He said that the families of the victims were informed about the release.
Speaking about the release, Gruenke told WXOW in an email, "The fact that he was stable for over 10 years left us little to object to his being released. The bigger concern was where he would be placed. Since he is placed a full-time supervised home in Eau Claire gave us the peace of mind he will be supervised, watched, and not be around La Crosse. He is living in a 24 hour staffed adult home, his medications and whereabouts will be monitored and he will continue with therapy and treatment."