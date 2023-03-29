Medical rescue leads to drug charges against La Crosse man

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man who was brought back to life after a drug overdose is charged on Wednesday with several felony drug-related crimes.
Police and first responders were called to 1212 Ferry Street for two people not breathing.
The criminal complaint against Simon Kleinertz said that he and another person had to be revived with Narcan.
Kleinertz and the other man, Hunter Melby, were later taken to the hospital for further treatment.
The complaint said while responders were working on the men, a large amount of various types of illegal drugs were seen in "plain view" in the residence.
After the medical emergency was over, police went through the process of obtaining a search warrant.
At the end of the search, police found a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, mushrooms, and substances believed to be heroin or fentanyl, LSD, nitrous oxide cannisters for huffing, prescription drugs, along with a loaded shotgun, handgun, and more than $15,000 in cash.
The complaint against Kleinertz concludes, "Based on my training and experience, it appeared that the large amount of marijuana and THC wax located, along with all the scales and packaging items, were consistent with somebody who would be intending to distribute the narcotics to other people. The large amount of cash, along with the vacuum sealer and all the different baggies, were consistent with the person who would be dealing the narcotics."
Police arrested Kleinertz after he was released from the hospital.
He was charged on Tuesday with Possession with Intent-THC, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin and three other drug-related charges.
He was released on a $5,000 signature bond.