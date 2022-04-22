Milwaukee man convicted in 2019 fatal stabbing of Onalaska man

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW) - A jury took less than two hours to convict a Milwaukee man of second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal stabbing of an Onalaska man in 2019.
On Wednesday, court records show the jury found Angel Monge-Mathuzima guilty in the death of 33-year-old Ryan Sorenson on September 15, 2019.
Sorenson was with two friends in West Allis around 2 a.m. when they were approached by a man and a woman. An argument broke out between the two groups which led to Sorenson's stabbing. He died a short time later.
The man and woman fled before police arrived. They weren't identified until they were arrested the following July.
The woman, Shirley Louise Monge, pleaded guilty to a charge of felony murder-battery as a party to the crime in May 2021 according to online court records.
Both Angel Monge-Mathuzima and Shirley Louise Monge testified during two day trial.
With the guilty verdict, Monge-Mathuzima was ordered held until sentencing.
The judge who presided over the trial, Judge Jeffery A. Wagner, will sentence both defendants on June 6.