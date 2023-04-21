Milwaukee man sentenced to 18 years in death of local pastor

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following locations along the
Mississippi River in Iowa...Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Grant and Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 14.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecasted to be reached late tonight
into Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 13.8 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/15/1978.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Milwaukee man sentenced to 18 years in death of local pastor

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) -- A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years in the death of a local pastor -- 12 years in prison, followed by six years of extended supervision, Thursday afternoon.

Jose Silva plead guilty in February to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in the death of well-known Milwaukee Pastor Aaron Strong.

“Because of Jose, I needed to pick out a casket and a burial plot and plan a funeral service for my 40-year-old husband," said Abbie Strong in tears during her testimony during the sentencing hearing Thursday.

She, alongside Pastor James Huebner (who is also a community leader at Grace Lutheran Church), and Adam Glodowski, who was one of Strong's dear friends since 1996, started the hearing with their testimonies.

“My friend didn’t just die, he was killed," said Glodowski. "A selfish, thoughtless and careless act."

Pastor Hubner spoke of the great impact Pastor Strong made in his community.

“A huge impact on a congregation of ours of a thousand members, it’s not just that easy to replace a pastor," he said.

According to officials, Silva was driving to jury duty the morning of Oct. 12, 2022.

Security footage captured by Marquette University was shown in the courtroom on Thursday. It captured multiple angles of moments Silva was driving the wrong way, ran a red light near 10th and Wells, and ultimately crashed into a car that was being driven by Strong, shortly after dropping his two kids off at school.

An investigation revealed the crash involved a total of six cars, two of which were in motion and four that were parked.

Silva was driving approximately 74 miles per hour in an area with a speed limit of 30, and prosecutors said Silva's alcohol/blood levels obtained by the Milwaukee Police Department found .193. In Wisconsin, it’s illegal to drive if your blood alcohol content is at or exceeds 0.08% and Silva's more than doubled as he had been drinking the night before in his home.

"Judge the sentence you give today is temporary," said Mrs. Strong as she concluded her remarks. "The sentence that Jose inflicted on our family is permanent."

Silva's two older sisters, Margie Wade and Natalie Mizysak, spoke about what a kind-hearted person Silva has always been.

Wade spoke of their family dealing with a tough upbringing as their father suffered from a longtime alcohol and drug addiction. Wade said this tragic incident made them see that their brother was also dealing with a drinking problem.

“On behalf of my entire family, we apologize to Aaron’s family," Wade said in tears. "This horrible tragedy has destroyed both our families."

The courtroom was absolutely packed, with some people even turned away initially if they were unable to find a seat. Everyone was silent, many with tissues as tears streamed down their face, and others praying.

“If I could take it all back today…" said Jose Silva during concluding statements. "But I know I can’t, this is reality…I took a life, something I never thought I'd be saying…I regret what I did…one day I hope to be able to forgive myself, I know I'll never forget it."

The judge said this sentence was more than a consequence, it was a message to the community.

“Reckless driving, drunken driving, homicides, will not be tolerated by anyone in our court system," she said.

Silva was ordered to serve 100 hours of community service while on extended supervision and pay restitution of $806.55 to Strong's family.

