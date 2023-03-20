Minnesota State Patrol unveils transparency dashboard

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - At a news conference on Monday, in an effort to promote transparency, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety unveiled an online database of State Trooper activity.
The Minnesota State Patrol Dashboard showcases information for day-to-day activity; including the number of crashes, dispatch calls, and use of force incidents.
For example, the dashboard says 2022 saw nearly 200,000 dispatch calls, with more than 96% of them being answered within 10 seconds.
According to the Dept. of Public Safety, the public information is being centralized for the first time.
"It was about educating Minnesotans on what the Minnesota State Patrol is doing on a daily basis," said Col. Matt Langer, Chief of the Patrol.
Langer, along with the Department, hope the tool can help keep the law enforcement agency accountable.
"One of our core values is excellence and excellence to us is not a destination, it's actually a journey where we're working hard, looking at each with open and objective eyes, hungry to do better," said Langer.
The dashboard can be found on the Department of Public Safety's website.