New details released about a New Jersey council member shot dead in a car -- the 2nd such case in about a week

For the second time in about a week, a New Jersey council member was found shot to death in a car.
Councilman Russell Heller, 51, was in his car in the parking lot of the PSE&G energy company facility in Somerset County when a former worker approached his car and shot him, according to a statement from the Somerset County prosecutor's office.
"The investigation has revealed that the shooting of Mr. Heller was not politically connected with his elected office or political affiliation," said Frank Roman, spokesperson for the prosecutor's office.
Roman also said Heller's shooting is not connected to the recent killing of another council member in New Jersey.
Just last week, councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour of Sayreville was also shot and killed, according to Middlesex County officials.
Heller was found after police received multiple 911 calls Wednesday. The councilman, who represents Milford, was fatally shot in a car.
Police identified the shooter as former employee Gary T. Curtis, 58, the prosecutor's office said.
Hours later, police found Curtis in a nearby town and, when they approached the vehicle, they found Curtis with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the statement said. Curtis was declared dead at the scene.
Heller was also an employee of PSE&G, the company said in a Wednesday statement on Twitter.
"We are heartbroken at the tragic death of Russell Heller, senior distribution supervisor at PSE&G. Russell was an admired employee and a supervisor with over 11 years of service with PSE&G.
"He will be sorely missed by all, and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. This event is tragic and disturbing, and we are offering support to our employees as they process this. We are cooperating with law enforcement with respect to their investigation," the statement said.
Last week, Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was a Republican councilwoman in the borough of Sayreville.
She was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds last Wednesday evening, Middlesex County officials said.
Police have not established any connection between the two shootings.
After learning about Heller's death, the mayor of Milford Borough said the community was "shaken."
"He was so full of life, it's just unbelievable that he's gone," Mayor Henri Schepens said in a statement posted on the Milford Merchants Association Facebook page.
"The Milford Borough Council is deeply saddened by the loss and our hearts go out to his family," Schepens said. "Something like this has never happened in borough history. We are very shaken by this."
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when 911 calls about Heller's shooting came in.
