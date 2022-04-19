Person involved in Hatched Baby statue theft ordered to pay restitution

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the people involved in the theft of the Hatched Baby sculpture that once sat in front of La Crosse City Hall receives his sentence.
Matthew Reich was arrested last October after someone took the face of the statue, better known as the "Blue Baby", from City Hall. It was found the following day in a yard of a home on King Street.
The damage done to the artwork according to the artist, Wolfgang Auer, made it irreparable.
In sentencing on Monday, Reich pleaded no contest to a charge of Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property. Judge Ramona Gonzalez didn't sentence him to any jail time, but instead accepted a diversion agreement and ordered that he pay $6,632 in restitution over the course of the next year.