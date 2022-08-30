Readstown man charged with theft of $350K from business

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Readstown man is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a Viroqua business.
Joseph L. Kleiber, 28, is charged with two felonies, one count of Theft-Business setting over $100,000 and one count of forgery.
He made his first appearance in Vernon County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.
The criminal complaint said that the theft dates back to July 2020, when a corporate accountant for Thorson, Inc. began to have questions about the financial records of the business. Kleiber was in charge of its operations.
The complaint said that when the accountant did a forensic analysis of the records, he found that Kleiber "had misappropriated for personal use considerable sums of money which Kleiber was not entitled to and unaccounted for. Considerable sums of money and property had been applied from Thorson’s financial accounts, credit cards, cash payments and other means to directly pay for Kleiber’s personal bills, credit cards, bank accounts or other vendors unrelated to Thorson Funeral Home or V1 [Victim 1]."
The money totaled approximately $350,000.
An outline of how the money was used was also provided in the complaint. It said that it was used for things including the purchase of cars, an RV, payments to family members, trips, and for purchasing clothing. The records showed that he had cash advances to either himself or his wife totaling almost $155,000.
At Tuesday's court hearing, was released on a $300 signature bond according to online records.
He returns to court on October 5.