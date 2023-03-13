Rockland man convicted after doors dumped by boat landing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Rockland man is jailed after an investigation that began with a case of littering.
The Wisconsin DNR said in a release that the case began in September 2022 when two car doors were dumped near a boat landing in Trempealeau County.
The suspect was quickly identified the DNR said. The DNR began working with sheriff offices and police departments in Trempealeau and La Crosse counties to prepare the case against the man.
The agencies worked to determine that the man was involved in attempted break-ins of lock boxes in Perrot State Park and a storage unit at a state forest. He was also under investigation in La Crosse County for being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal hunting activities according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect, identified as Kyle J. Morgan, 35, in online records, was later arrested while he was archery hunting on the La Crosse River Bike Trail, a public property that isn't open to hunting. At the time, the DNR said he was hunting without a license during a period of suspension while hunting over illegal bait. The DNR said he'd harvested an antlerless deer but failed to recover it.
After his arrest in La Crosse County, the DNR said that Morgan's vehicle was impounded by Trempealeau Police due to the fact that the new doors on his vehicle were stolen from a salvage yard in Trempealeau.
"We truly would not have gone as far as we did without the cooperation and communication between agencies," said DNR Conservation Warden Meghan Jensen. "This is a prime example of the importance of interagency cooperation."
Morgan was convicted in December and sentenced to six months in jail, five years of extended supervision, pay several thousand dollars in restitution, lose his DNR privileges for three years, and write a letter of apology to Perrot State Park according to online records.