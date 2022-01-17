Sex offender being released in Monroe County

TUNNEL CITY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is letting the public know that a sex offender is moving into the Tunnel City community.
The sheriff's office said that Stephen Backus, 71, will be released from incarceration on January 18. He'll then be living at a residence on Flaten Ave. in Tunnel City.
He is considered a Level 3 offender.
The notification from the sheriff's office said that Backus remains on lifetime GPS monitoring and is on the the Sex Offender Registry through the state and Department of Corrections (DOC). He'll be under the supervision of the DOC.
According to the sheriff's office, Backus was convicted in October 2018 of three counts of Possession of Child Pornography in Monroe County.