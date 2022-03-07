Shots fired, hit and runs make for busy weekend for La Crosse Police

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gunshots and hit and run crashes were the calls of note over the weekend for La Crosse Police.
Officers responded to 381 calls between 6 a.m. Friday morning and 6 a.m. Monday morning. With the exception of a hit and run case, the cases mentioned remain active investigations by police with no arrests made.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning around the intersection of South Avenue and East Avenue, neighbors reported hearing several shots. Officers found several spent shell casings at the scene. No injuries were reported.
The other involved a shot fired at a vehicle. The driver said a silver Town and Country van nearly hit their vehicle. The driver honked at the van then turned in a different direction than the van. A few minutes later, the driver saw the van pull up along side them on South Avenue. The victim looked over and saw the van driver fire one round into the victim's vehicle. The victim wasn't injured. Police found the van several hours later.
In the first hit and run incident, the driver of a vehicle turning right onto Adams Street off of West Avenue, hit a La Crosse Police Civilian Service Employee vehicle. It then fled the scene. A witness said the striking vehicle was speeding and traveling without its headlights on. The driver hasn't been located.
A series of hit and run incidents involving the same vehicle and driver began in the 100 block of 3rd Street North when a vehicle rear ended another vehicle then left the scene. The vehicle then headed north on Highway 16. At the intersection of Gillette Street, rear-ended a second vehicle. While trying to leave, a third vehicle was struck. The fourth was hit at the intersection of Highway 16 and County B. Police said debris from this crash caused another vehicle to crash at the same intersection. The driver continued north where he hit a traffic light at the Highway 157 intersection. The crash knocked power out to the entire intersection. From there, he finally ended his drive at Highway 16 and Theatre Road after hitting two more vehicles after bouncing his vehicle off the median. Onalaska Police took Harley Heinrichs into custody on a charge of OWI 1st offense. La Crosse Police had multiple charges of Hit and Run for Heinrichs as well. No one was hurt in any of the crashes.
In another hit and run incident, a Civilian Service Employee said a vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a CSE vehicle at the intersection of 4th and Cameron and almost collided. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and headed south on 5th Avenue. The CSE found the vehicle at the intersection of 5th and Jackson, where it had hit another vehicle, a house, then rolled onto its roof. The driver of the vehicle had climbed out before officers arrived and ran way.
Police also assisted with two fire calls during the weekend.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. People wishing to remain anonymous can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 You can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via phone.