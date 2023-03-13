Six arrested in Jackson County death investigation

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) -Six people are arrested as the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation after human remains are found at a residence on Friday.
Sheriff Duane Waldera said that the case began when a person was reported missing on Thursday, March 9. He said a deputy took the statement from Star Meyers (also known as Star Bork) that the person had been missing since Tuesday, March 7. The sheriff's office then began a missing persons investigation.
On March 10, Sheriff Waldera said they got reliable information that the person wasn't missing but instead dead due to foul play.
It led law enforcement to a home in the Town of Manchester on County Highway O near the intersection of Highway 27. A search of the property turned up human remains.
Testing is underway to determine the identity of the remains.
Sheriff Waldera said that as a result of the investigation, six arrests were made.
Jeffrey S. Myers-Woychik, 22, of Black River Falls, WI for charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines (Felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Fentanyl (Felony), Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun (Felony), Receiving or Possessing a Stolen Firearm (Felony), and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.
Savannah R. Pellett, 20, of Black River Falls, WI for charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines (Felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (Felony), Possession of
Fentanyl (Felony), Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun (Felony), Receiving or Possessing a Stolen Firearm (Felony), and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.
Michael J. Petersen, 34, of Black River Falls, WI for charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer
Matthew S. Simone, 30, of Hixton, WI for charges of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer and a Probation Hold
Vincent A. Simone, 30, of Black River Falls, WI for charges of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer
Star S. Myers (Bork), 49, of Black River Falls, WI for a Probation Hold
Sheriff Waldera said the death investigation continues. He said no other information would be released at this time.
He said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.