Small children in vehicle when man arrested for OWI in Jackson Co.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Chicago man is arrested for OWI Wednesday morning while having a two-year-old and three-year-old children in the vehicle.
A Wisconsin State Trooper pulled over Derone L. Smith, 34, for speeding on westbound I-94 around 8:38 a.m. in Jackson County.
When the trooper came up to the vehicle, he smelled marijuana. Smith was tested then arrested for OWI 1st Offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, OWI while under the influence of drugs along with possession of marijuana.
In the vehicle with Smith were three adults and the two children.
Smith is now awaiting a court appearance.