 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday...

.Snow will spread from south to north across the area from very
late this afternoon through the evening. The snow will then
continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and
afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between
1 and 2 inches per hour will be possible.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of a wintry mix will be possible late this evening into the
overnight. During this time, some freezing rain could occur with
a glaze of ice accumulations possible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Small children in vehicle when man arrested for OWI in Jackson Co.

  • Updated
  • 0
Wisconsin-State-Patrol-Side-2
By Kevin Millard

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Chicago man is arrested for OWI Wednesday morning while having a two-year-old and three-year-old children in the vehicle. 

A Wisconsin State Trooper pulled over Derone L. Smith, 34, for speeding on westbound I-94 around 8:38 a.m. in Jackson County. 

When the trooper came up to the vehicle, he smelled marijuana. Smith was tested then arrested for OWI 1st Offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, OWI while under the influence of drugs along with possession of marijuana. 

In the vehicle with Smith were three adults and the two children. 

Smith is now awaiting a court appearance. 