Sparta man facing 71 counts of possession of child porn

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Sparta man may spend the rest of his life in prison after his arrest on dozens of charges of possession of child pornography.

George Edward Bradley, 54, appeared in Monroe County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon following his arrest on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Bradley had downloaded images of young female children in sexually explicit poses onto his phone. The downloads date back to between September 2019 to March 2022. 

When confronted by a Monroe County Sheriff's investigator, Bradley admitted he had a problem and said he had downloaded the images to his phone. 

Prosecutors charged one count for each 71 photos found in Bradley's possession. Each charge carries a maximum 25 year prison term and a minimum three years behind bars if convicted.

During the court appearance, bond was set at $25,000 cash. He returns to court on April 18. 