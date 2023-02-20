Special prosecutor in 'Rust' case drops firearm enhancement charge against Alec Baldwin

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm From Tuesday Evening Through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The heaviest snow
arrives in two waves: first focuses on Tuesday night along an
axis between Interstates 90 and 94 with amounts of 3 to 5 inches.
While the snow tapers off during the morning on Wednesday, the
combination of ongoing light snow showers and increasing
northeasterly winds may result in travel impacts due to blowing
and drifting snow.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday evening and looks to
produce at least another 6 inches of snow over the watch area
with strong winds continuing to produce blowing and drifting snow.
By the time the storm departs Thursday evening, some locations in
the watch may see over a foot of snow over the course of the two
days.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next few days.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over the course of two days with some locations seeing
amounts in excess of a foot. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...There will be two main rounds of snow. The first from
Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the second from
Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. While the snow
will lessen between these two rounds, increasing winds and
blowing snow may result in continued travel difficulties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Special prosecutor in 'Rust' case drops firearm enhancement charge against Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin, seen here in New York City on December 6, 2022, could face less prison time following a new development in the "Rust" shooting case.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters/FILE

The manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin relating to the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" have been downgraded by prosecutors in New Mexico, which will reduce the prison time the actor could face for the death of the movie's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

The move comes after attorneys for Baldwin filed a motion this past month to have the firearm enhancement charge dropped, arguing prosecutors were incorrect.

A statement released by Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney's Office, said the enhancement charge was being dropped "to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys," adding that "the prosecution's priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys."

The decision to drop that charge reduces the prison time Baldwin could face by at least five years.

The manslaughter charges against Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the movie's armorer, were also downgraded by prosecutors, who dropped the same firearm enhancement charge for Gutierrez Reed.

Guiterrez Reed will, as a result of the decision, also face less prison time, if convicted.

"We applaud the decision of the District Attorney to dismiss the gun enhancement and it was the right call, ethically, and on the merits," Gutierrez Reed's attorney Jason Bowles said in a statement.

Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed were formally charged in the case back in February.

Attorneys for both defendants previously insisted their respective clients are innocent.

Hutchins was struck and killed by a live round of ammunition fired from a prop gun that was being held by Baldwin, who maintains he did not pull the gun's trigger.

The movie's director Joel Souza was also shot and injured.

Earlier this month, the parents and sister of Hutchins sued Baldwin, as well as the movie's production company and others over her death.

In January, a production attorney told CNN that Baldwin intends to complete the film and continue to star in the lead role.

