St. Charles Police get suspect that caused shelter in place order

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (WXOW) - A man running a stop sign leads authorities to issue a shelter in place order, cause two lockdowns, and an extensive search that lasted several hours in the St. Charles area before authorities finally caught their man Thursday afternoon.
Chief Jose Pelaez said the incident began shortly before noon when the driver of a van ran a stop sign and almost hit a St. Charles Police car. The van failed to pull over when the officer tried to stop it.
The chase went through the downtown area before the van stopped at a dead end in the 700 block of Meadow View Drive. The driver, a man, then ran away.
Not knowing who the suspect was, his intentions, or whether he was armed, Chief Pelaez said the shelter-in-place order was issued as a precaution.
It was supposed to go out only to residents in the area but was instead sent out county-wide. In a news release, Chief Pelaez said that they apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused. He also said that the St. Charles Aquatic Center and St. Charles schools went into lockdown as a precaution.
Besides officers from the St. Charles Police Department, members of the Winona County Sheriff's Office, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Lewiston Police, and the Minnesota State Patrol joined in the search. A state patrol helicopter assisted in looking for the man.
After approximately two hours, the suspect wasn't found. A female passenger in the van was able to identify the man as Bryan Edward Anderson, 26, of Red Wing. She was later released without any charges.
At around 4:46 p.m., a resident living near Dover contacted the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office saying that a person matching the description of Anderson was walking west down a gravel road. St. Charles Police Officers and Olmsted County deputies arrived and began to look for Anderson who was last seen running into a wooded area.
A short time later, a St. Charles officer found Anderson hiding in the woods. He was taken into custody without incident.
According to Chief Pelaez, Anderson was booked into the Winona County Jail on a number of charges including:
· Fleeing a peace officer on a motor vehicle
· Fleeing a peace officer on foot
· Suspicion of driving while intoxicated (drugs) (charges pending test result)
· Reckless driving
· Speeding
· Multiple stop-sign violations
· Failure to stop at semaphore
· Driving with a revoked drivers’ license
· Possession of burglary/theft tools
· Probation violation
Anderson is now awaiting his initial court appearance.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. CHARLES, Minn. (WXOW) - UPDATE: St. Charles Police have lifted a shelter in place order as they continue to look for a man who fled from a traffic stop earlier on Thursday.
The shelter order had been issued around noon but was lifted shortly after 2 p.m. It asked residents in the area of Meadow View Drive to lock their doors and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.
Police are looking for a man who fled from a traffic stop. The man sped off in a van after an officer tried to stop him for several traffic violations according to the St. Charles Police. The man eventually stopped the van and took off on foot. He was last seen running west bound towards Hwy. 74 from Meadow View Dr.
The man is described as a white male, 6'3" tall, slender build, wearing a black shirt and jean shorts.
A Facebook post said the department doesn't believe the man is a risk to public safety.
Police ask that if anyone sees a person matching that description to not approach the person but instead call law enforcement.
A woman passenger in the van was taken away from the scene for questioning by police.
Besides St. Charles Police, members of the state patrol were present along with a helicopter overhead taking part in the search.