St. Paul man arrested after high speed chase in Jackson County

HIXTON, Wis. (WXOW) - Two small children are safe after a high speed chase early Monday morning in Jackson County that reached 100 mph.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the incident began around 12:40 a.m. when deputies were told of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94 in a construction zone.
The deputies spotted the vehicle going about 100 mph near the Village of Hixton.
Instead of pulling over when the deputies tried to make a traffic stop, the vehicle continued at speeds of 90-100 mph for approximately 16 miles on I-94 before other deputies could use a tire deflation device to get the vehicle stopped safely.
The driver, identified as 22-year-old Jeffrey Otis of St. Paul, was arrested.
After the deputies made the stop, they discovered that there were two small children in the vehicle. The sheriff's office said one child was in an infant carrier that wasn't fastened to the seat nor was the child fastened in the carrier.
A search of the vehicle also turned up 13 grams of methamphetamine.
Otis was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Child Neglect, and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver.
He is awaiting a court appearance in Jackson County Circuit Court.