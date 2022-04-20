Statewide sexual assault prosecution course begins in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined local prosecutors in La Crosse on Wednesday to begin a new effort at improving sexual assault prosecutions.
Kaul says the goal of the courses is to help bring all perpetrators to justice.
In the course, prosecutors can expect to learn the best practices for prosecution throughout the entirety of a sexual assault case. Discussions within the course may include different ways to bring about evidence.
Kaul detailed the course as a way to improve on past cases. One example concerning evidence and credibility involves how the state presently understands how trauma may affect a witness at a trial.
"Sometimes you would see that reports would indicate that somebody had made inconsistent statements and may be viewed as not credible in light of that. What we've learned over the years is that often that's actually a sign that somebody's experienced trauma," said Kaul.
In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the state also seeks to combat disinformation around sexual assault. The DOJ calls false reports of sexual assault "uncommon".
Kaul attended the first course in La Crosse on Wednesday. Training courses will be offered throughout 2022, across the state.