Student arrested for sending threatening messages charged

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A 17-year-old Central High School student arrested last November for sending threatening messages that led to the school closing for a day is charged this week.
On Wednesday, 17-year-old Elijah Kline was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with one count of Misappropriate ID Info-Avoid Penalty, a felony, and one count of Disorderly Conduct.
The criminal complaint said that late in the afternoon of November 10, threatening messages were sent to students and teachers from Central that appeared to be coming from one student but that were eventually traced back to Kline.
The threats from the student said that "they were going to shoot up the school tomorrow."
The complaint said that "Due to the seriousness of the threats and the limited information, the school district decided to cancel school on November 11, 2021."
The next day, police were able to track down the source of the messages to Kline's home.
In the complaint, police allege that Kline used his computers to hack into another Central student's computer and send the threatening messages.
Police said in the complaint that technical analysis connected the computers and some of the data together.
Officers also took a rifle from the home during their investigation of Kline.
He's currently out on a $1,000 signature bond and ordered to have no contact with Central High School and the person whose computer he hacked.
Kline is back in court on April 11.