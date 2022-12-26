Texas man arrested after shots fired on La Crosse's north side

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Texas man is arrested on Christmas Day after firing off a gun during an argument about unsafe driving.
La Crosse Police said that officers went to the area of Clinton and Avon streets around 5:16 p.m. for a shots fired complaint.
The officers found out that there was a person who had a verbal argument with Luke J. Springer, 33, of Ft. Worth, Texas.
The victim told the officers that while unloading a vehicle, Springer was seen driving erratically. Eventually the victim got him to pull over. During an argument about Springer's driving, the victim said Springer fired off the gun.
Police said no one was hurt by the gunfire.
Shortly after the call, officers were able to take Springer into custody. A statement from police said that at the time of his arrest, he was intoxicated.
Springer was jailed on four charges including 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, resisting, disorderly conduct, and Operate/Go Armed w/Firearm-Intoxicated.
He is currently in the La Crosse County Jail awaiting a court appearance on the charges.