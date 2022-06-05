Three arrested in Ferryville on drug charges

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people from La Crosse and a person from Winona are arrested on several drug charges as a result of a traffic stop in Ferryville by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
The stop happened on May 28 but information on the incident was released by the sheriff's office on June 4.
It began when they got a call about three people acting strangely or under the influence at a local business in Ferryville. They left before deputies could arrive.
The vehicle they were in was later spotted by a deputy/K-9 unit who pulled over the SUV. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy saw that all three had signs of drug impairment. All three were on active bonds in other counties for drug related charges.
A check by Crawford County K-9 Breck alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A search turned up Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine, Ecstasy, Oxycodone, Xanax, smoking devices, and hypodermic needles.
Once the drugs were found, the three were arrested by deputies and taken to the Crawford County Jail. They were: Jacob Bullis, 30, of Winona, who was the driver of the vehicle; Chartchai Khaokaew, 36, of La Crosse, and Mollie Peck, 19, of La Crosse.
All three were taken into custody on charges of possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver schedule II drug (Oxycodone), possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drug (Xanax), possession of cocaine base, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping.
Peck also faces additional drug charges related to fentanyl possession. Bullis has additional charges pending for driving with a restricted controlled substance and other motor vehicle related charges.