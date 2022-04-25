Tip line established in Peters case as search for suspect continues

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The search is on for the person or persons responsible for the death of a 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday evening and whose body was found Monday morning.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm provided an update late Monday afternoon on the case of Iliana (Lily) Peters.
Chief Kelm said that the public should remain vigilant as they do not have a suspect in custody and the public could be in danger.
Early Monday afternoon, he said that her body was found in a wooded area near Leinenkugel's Brewery near the walking trail. It was near the area where the bike she was using Sunday evening was found.
She was reported missing Sunday evening by her family which triggered a search for her when she didn't come home from a visit to her aunt's home. Shortly after 9 a.m. Monday morning her body was found.
When questioned, Chief Kelm declined to reveal what led them to make the switch from a missing persons case to a homicide investigation, but did say that the decision was made when the body was found.
Investigators are actively following up with leads and tips according to Chief Kelm. His department is also getting assistance from other law enforcement agencies including the state's Department of Criminal Investigations and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
They are also in the process of gathering surveillance video from the area to assist with the case.
Victim advocates are also working with the family.
He said that they've established a tip line for anyone who may have information on the case. Kelm provided the number, 1-800-263-5906, several times during the briefing.
While he said he couldn't provide many details at this point because it is early in the investigation, he could try to answer the fears of parents in the community.
"The people of our community are honest and hard working and kind-hearted," Kelm said. "It's almost impossible to believe that something this horrific could happen in our city. An event like this threatens our sense of security. However I believe we will come together as a community to overcome this fear."
"What I would say parents in Chippewa Falls is that Chippewa Falls is a safe community," he later said in response to a question from the media. "This a very rare occurance. However, we have to be cognizant to the fact that it will require some extra vigilance here today."
He said that if people see something suspicious to use the tip line to contact authorities.