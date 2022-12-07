Tomah man gets federal prison time for meth distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Tomah man is sentenced for his part in distributing methamphetamine in the community.
A federal judge sentenced Stephen Thompson, 57, to six-and-a-half years in prison on a charge of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Thompson had pleaded guilty to the charge on August 31.
An investigation from several law enforcement agencies showed that Thompson had received nine packages through the mail from Arizona. In November 2021, a search of one of those packages the following March discovered about one pound of meth. Another package contained 220 grams of the drug.
Thompson was arrested after he took possession of the package.
Federal prosecutors said that Thompson has a criminal history with previous drug, burglary, and theft convictions dating back to 1992.
The judge in the case said that a long sentence was warranted because of Thompson's activities in receiving meth and distributing it in the Tomah area.