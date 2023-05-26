Town of Campbell Police welcome new K-9 officer

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Town of Campbell Police Department has a new member.
Chief Trisha Stratman said that K-9 River is joining the force.
River is a Belgian Malinois that's been in training the past 18 months in Canada for her assignment.
She's trained in narcotics detection, search and rescue, and criminal apprehension according to Chief Stratman.
River and her handler Officer Shelby Johnson have been training the past few weeks in order to get ready for working at the department.
The department's K-9 program is funded by donations. They're having a fundraiser on May 30 from 2-6 p.m. at the corner of Dawson Ave. and Olivet St. collecting for the K-9 unit.