Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrest of La Crescent man and his passenger

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A traffic stop by a Crawford County Sheriff's Department deputy lead to the arrest of two people and the discovery of drugs including meth and cocaine.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on January 9 near the intersection of Del La Mater Rd. and Highway 131 in the Town of Clayton according to Sheriff Dale McCullick.
He said a deputy during a traffic stop noticed signs the driver was under the influence of narcotics.
After the county's K9 unit was called to the scene, K9 Breck alerted to the presence of controlled substances.
A search of the Ford Escape turned up approximately four ounces of methamphetamine along with cocaine. Heroin and narcotic prescription pills were also discovered according to the sheriff.
Approximately $1,800 in cash was also confiscated.
The driver, Raymond Bolstad of La Crescent, and his passenger, Kimberly Sheehan of Ferryville, were arrested and taken to the Crawford County Jail.
The arrest charges included possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
The sheriff's office also said that Bolstad was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, 8th offense.
Bolstad posted a $2,500 cash bond and was released from custody on January 18. He returns to court on January 24.
Sheehan is back in court on January 26. She was given a $5,000 cash bond on January 18.