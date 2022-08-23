Two arrested in La Farge drug investigation

LA FARGE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people are facing several drug charges after their arrest last week in La Farge.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that an ongoing investigation led to the search of a home in La Farge on August 18.
According to the sheriff's office, evidence of methamphetamine and marijuana use was found in the home.
Two people, Henry A. Olson, Jr., 55, and Amber N. Biamonte, 31, were arrested at the home on charges including maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of THC. Biamonte was also held on a probration violation.
Both are awaiting court appearances.
The sheriff's office said that as the investigation continues, there may additional arrests.