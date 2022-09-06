Two men named as suspects in series of bar burglaries in Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Two men are awaiting court appearances after they are named as suspects in three burglaries or attempted burglaries of several bars in Vernon County.
Sheriff John Spears said that his office got reports of the burglaries or attempted burglaries that happened July 3-4.
Three of the bars included the Rockton Bar in rural La Farge, the Tippy Toe Inn in Chaseburg, and Nordic Lanes in Westby.
Based on the investgation, they named two suspects, Joseph B. Hodge, 36, of Elroy, and Jacob A. Ruetten, 27, of New Lisbon.
A statement from the sheriff's office said that burglary, attempted burglary, theft, attempted theft, and criminal damage will be referred to the Vernon County District Attorney's office.
Both men have not yet appeared in court on those charges as of Tuesday afternoon.
In early August, two men with the same names were arrested after a five-hour standoff with authorities after the burglary of a Millston bar was interrupted. The two were charged with several felonies in Jackson County after their arrest.