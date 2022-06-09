Two sentenced on meth trafficking charges

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Two area men are sentenced to prison on drug charges in federal court in Madison on Wednesday.
In the first case, Benjamin T. Devine, 35, of Holmen, was sentenced to eight years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, and felon in possession of a firearm.
He was arrested in August 2021 after selling more than 100 grams of meth to two confidential informants. During the arrest, La Crosse Police found nearly 400 grams of meth in his vehicle.
A search of his Holmen residence turned up a .22 caliber handgun and ammo along with additional drugs.
Devine admitted to investigators that he'd been selling meth for years and that he typically purchased pounds of the drug to sell.
At the time of his arrest, he was out on supervision for previous drug and gun crimes.
In the second case, Corey J. Stern, 36, of La Crosse, was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Again using confidential informants, La Crosse Police made buys of meth and heroin from Stern in August 2020. He was arrested on August 12 on state charges.
He remained in custody until November when he was released on a signature bond.
Federal authorities said that La Crosse Police made another meth buy through a confidential informant in January 2021.
In June 2021, during a traffic stop, Stern was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty to the federal charges in March.
During the sentencing, Judge William Conley said that Stern continues to be a danger to the community because of his repeated pattern of criminality.