 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UPDATE: Missing teen with ties to La Farge area found and is safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Erika Parr-photo.jpg

UPDATE (July 23, 2023) - According to a news release by Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson, Erika Parr has been located and she is safe. No other details have been provided at this time.

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a Milwaukee teen missing more than a month. 

Erika Parr was last seen on June 13 in Milwaukee. 

On Wednesday, Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that Parr has ties to the La Farge area. 

He's asking people that if they have information on where she could be found to please contact authorities. 

Erika Parr missing.jpg

Parr is 5'6", with light brown hair, blue eyes, and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Anyone with information can call the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123 or email (24/7/365) vcso@vernoncounty.org 

People can also contact them anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or call Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477.

Recommended for you