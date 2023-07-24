UPDATE: Missing teen with ties to La Farge area found and is safe

UPDATE (July 23, 2023) - According to a news release by Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson, Erika Parr has been located and she is safe. No other details have been provided at this time.

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a Milwaukee teen missing more than a month.

Erika Parr was last seen on June 13 in Milwaukee.

On Wednesday, Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that Parr has ties to the La Farge area.

He's asking people that if they have information on where she could be found to please contact authorities.

Parr is 5'6", with light brown hair, blue eyes, and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Anyone with information can call the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123 or email (24/7/365) vcso@vernoncounty.org

People can also contact them anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or call Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477.