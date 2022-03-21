UPDATE: Winneshiek County man charged in death of his father, who was reported missing Sunday

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Decorah man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a missing 74-year-old Winneshiek County man.
Sunday, Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office reported Aaron Gary Whittle, 43, was charged in the death of Lawrence Paul Whittle.
According to a criminal complaint, Aaron Whittle told officials that he shot his father last Thursday on March 17.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.
Lawrence was reported missing on March 18, where he was last heard from at 8 a.m. that day. His vehicle was located at Moe Park, where authorities and officials conducted an extensive search Sunday morning.